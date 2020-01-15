UrduPoint.com
UK Got Record-High Tech Investments in 2019, More Than Germany, France Combined - Report

The UK tech sector received record-high 10.1 billion pounds ($13.2 billion) in investments in 2019, which is more than those secured by Germany and France combined, a report by Tech Nation and Dealroom for the country's Digital Economy Council showed on Wednesday

"UK companies secured a third of the 30.4bn raised in Europe during 2019, with UK-based tech firms receiving more VC investment than Germany (5.4bn) and France (3.4bn) combined," the report said.

This performance, the report says, means that the UK now "sits behind only the US and China in terms of total venture capital funding received in 2019."

As for the venture capital investment growth, it went up by 44 percent in 2019, outstripping both the US and China.

"These brilliant new numbers demonstrate the strength of the UK tech industry and how it is a sweet spot of our economy ... It's absolutely vital we maintain this impressive success and in Government we are working tirelessly to make sure the conditions are right," Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan said, commenting on the report.

Science Minister Chris Skidmore, in turn, stated that the government was "committed to making the UK a global science and innovation superpower," with the report showing the country had "the thriving technology sector needed to deliver on that ambition."

