UK Government Allocates About $214Mln In Aid To Afghanistan - Press Release

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:46 PM

UK Government Allocates About $214Mln in Aid to Afghanistan - Press Release

The UK government is providing Afghanistan with food, water and medical help package worth 170 million pounds, or about $214 million, the UK Department for International Development said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The UK government is providing Afghanistan with food, water and medical help package worth 170 million Pounds, or about $214 million, the UK Department for International Development said Monday.

"A significant new UK aid package of urgent food, water and medical help, including polio vaccinations for children, will save millions of lives in Afghanistan, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart announced today," the department said in a press release.

The UK aid will also help thousands of people to reach medical professionals, get over 140,000 children vaccinated and help train individuals and families to "protect themselves from climate shocks and conflict."

The package was announced during the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to London. Ghani has met with Stewart and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The president's schedule also includes attendance of a cricket match between Afghanistan and England.

