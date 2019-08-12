UK Government Allocates Extra $3Mln for Electric Car Charging on Residential Streets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The UK government announced on Monday additional 2.5 million Pounds ($3 million) for electric car chargers on residential streets as part of efforts to provide better access to charging infrastructure in residential areas.

"It's fantastic that there are now more than 20,000 publicly accessible chargepoints and double the number of electric vehicle chargepoints than petrol stations, but we want to do much more. It's vital that electric vehicle drivers feel confident about the availability of chargepoints near their homes ... That's why we are now doubling the funding available for local authorities to continue building the infrastructure we need to super-charge the zero emission revolution - right across the country," UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said as quoted in a government press release.

According to Shapps, over 1,000 chargerpoints will be installed as part of this funding.

"The scheme aims to encourage even more people to choose an electric vehicle by making it easier to charge their cars near home, following a 158% increase in battery electric vehicle sales compared to July last year," the government said.

The measure will support the country's aspiration to reach net zero emissions by 2050.