UK Government Allows Garden Centers to Reopen Amid COVID-19 Lockdown Easing

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Garden centers across the United Kingdom have been allowed to reopen from Wednesday as the government begins to relax the lockdown measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said in a press release.

Despite the easing of lockdown measures, all garden centers must do their utmost to ensure that customers maintain two meters (six feet six inches) in distance from one another, as is currently the case in the country's food stores and other businesses that have remained open during the pandemic, the department said.

"Our decision to reopen garden centres and nurseries in a safe way, will allow businesses to sell their products directly to the public and in doing so bringing about wider benefits to consumers, especially for physical and mental wellbeing, which gardening can bring," Biosecurity Minister John Gardiner said in the press release.

On the same day, the Cabinet Office also announced that five new taskforces would be established to develop plans for the reopening of the country's businesses and places of worship.

"It is the Government's ambition to open as many of these other businesses and public places as possible over the coming months, when the scientific advice provided allows us to," a Cabinet Office statement read.

According to the statement, the five taskforces will assess when it will be possible to reopen pubs and restaurants, non-essential retail businesses including beauty salons, recreation and leisure facilities, religious sites, and international air travel.

The Cabinet Office noted that indoor sites will be reopened at a later date than those located outdoors, due to the higher risk of disease transmission.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that the government was ready to begin relaxing the lockdown measures that were put into force on March 23 after a spike in coronavirus disease cases was observed.