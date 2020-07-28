UrduPoint.com
UK Government Announces $2.6Bln Scheme To Encourage Citizens To Cycle, Walk More

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:44 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday has announced the launch of a government scheme worth 2 billion pounds ($2.57 billion) to encourage the country's citizens to cycle and walk more frequently

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday has announced the launch of a government scheme worth 2 billion Pounds ($2.57 billion) to encourage the country's citizens to cycle and walk more frequently.

The scheme sets out to create thousands of miles of protected bike lanes, establish free bicycle training for all adults and children, and strengthen the country's Highway Code to protect cyclists.

"From helping people get fit and healthy and lowering their risk of illness, to improving air quality and cutting congestion, cycling and walking have a huge role to play in tackling some of the biggest health and environmental challenges that we face," Johnson said in a government press release.

From Tuesday, the first batch of government bike repair vouchers, each worth $64, will be distributed to citizens to encourage them to use active forms of transport.

The latest scheme follows in the wake of a new government program announced on Monday to tackle obesity in the UK. The government has set out to ban commercials for foods high in sugar, fat, or salt content before 21:00 [20:00 GMT], and will look to restrict the types of food that can be included in "buy one get one free" offers.

Citing his own experience with COVID-19, Johnson said that the measures are part of efforts to save lives amid the ongoing pandemic. The government has said that obese people are at greater risk of serious illness after contracting the coronavirus disease.

