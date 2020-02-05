UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Government Announces $31Mln Funding Package For Further Education Providers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:34 PM

UK Government Announces $31Mln Funding Package For Further Education Providers

The UK government will provide 24 million pounds ($31.3 million) in funding to further education (FE) providers that teach students aged between 16 and 19 years of age, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The UK government will provide 24 million Pounds ($31.3 million) in funding to further education (FE) providers that teach students aged between 16 and 19 years of age, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced on Wednesday.

"This investment is a clear signal of the government's commitment to helping the FE sector to continue to recruit and retain excellent teachers who will help to unlock their students' full potential," Williamson said in a press release published on the UK government's website.

According to the press release, 11 million pounds of the fund will be used to offer tax-free bursaries to attract highly-skilled people to take up careers in teaching in the high-priority areas of science, mathematics, English and special education.

A similar sum has been earmarked to help retrain engineering and computing professionals as further education teachers, while 3 million pounds will be used to develop a mentor system to provide support for teachers.

Wednesday's announcement is part of a 400 million pound commitment made by the UK government in August to revamp the education of students aged between 16 and 19. One of the new measures includes the creation of T Levels, a new technical-based qualification.

In the United Kingdom, further education refers to education, below degree level, of students aged above the age of 16. While students may leave school at the age of 16 in the UK, all school leavers must remain in some form of education until the age of 18. This can either be within schools or technical colleges.

Boris Johnson, in his Queen's Speech delivered after the Conservative Party's general election victory in December, stated that his government will increase funding levels per pupil in every school in the UK.

Related Topics

Education United Kingdom May August December All Government Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif asks UK hospital to postpone his surg ..

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Minis ..

5 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Minis ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Naushehro Feroz ..

39 seconds ago

ERC continue providing humanitarian aid to Rohingy ..

20 minutes ago

ERC continue providing humanitarian aid to Rohingy ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.