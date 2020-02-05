UK Government Announces $31Mln Funding Package For Further Education Providers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The UK government will provide 24 million Pounds ($31.3 million) in funding to further education (FE) providers that teach students aged between 16 and 19 years of age, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced on Wednesday.

"This investment is a clear signal of the government's commitment to helping the FE sector to continue to recruit and retain excellent teachers who will help to unlock their students' full potential," Williamson said in a press release published on the UK government's website.

According to the press release, 11 million pounds of the fund will be used to offer tax-free bursaries to attract highly-skilled people to take up careers in teaching in the high-priority areas of science, mathematics, English and special education.

A similar sum has been earmarked to help retrain engineering and computing professionals as further education teachers, while 3 million pounds will be used to develop a mentor system to provide support for teachers.

Wednesday's announcement is part of a 400 million pound commitment made by the UK government in August to revamp the education of students aged between 16 and 19. One of the new measures includes the creation of T Levels, a new technical-based qualification.

In the United Kingdom, further education refers to education, below degree level, of students aged above the age of 16. While students may leave school at the age of 16 in the UK, all school leavers must remain in some form of education until the age of 18. This can either be within schools or technical colleges.

Boris Johnson, in his Queen's Speech delivered after the Conservative Party's general election victory in December, stated that his government will increase funding levels per pupil in every school in the UK.