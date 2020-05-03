UrduPoint.com
UK Government Announces $95 Million Support To Those Most Vulnerable Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 06:40 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The British government is allocating an additional 76 million Pounds ($95 million) to help the most vulnerable groups of people amid the coronavirus pandemic, Robert Jenrick, UK Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said.

"Today we announced an extra £76m for those helping the most vulnerable through #COVID-19. Including support for victims of domestic abuse, sexual violence, modern slavery and for vulnerable children," Jenrick wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Jenrick also announced the allocation of an additional £617 million ($771 million) to help businesses suffering as a result of quarantine measures imposed amid the spread of COVID-19.

"We've helped over 600,000 businesses through #COVID-19 with £7.5 billion of business grants. Now we're giving councils an additional £617 million over which they can take a flexible, pragmatic approach to difficult cases - and help more small businesses," the secretary wrote on Twitter.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are 183,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, including over 28,200 deaths from COVID-19.

