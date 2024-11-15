Open Menu

UK Government Announces Ban On New Coal Mines

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM

UK government announces ban on new coal mines

The UK announced Thursday that it would introduce legislation to ban new coal mines, as the Labour government ramps up its plans to make Britain a clean energy leader

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The UK announced Thursday that it would introduce legislation to ban new coal mines, as the Labour government ramps up its plans to make Britain a clean energy leader.

The government said it would unveil the new law to restrict the future licensing of new coal mines "as soon as possible", describing it as a "crucial step" to tackling climate change.

Environmental groups hailed the decision, which comes after Britain's last coal-fired power station Ratcliffe-on-Soar closed in October, making the UK the first G7 country to end its reliance on the fossil fuel for electricity.

In a landmark ruling in September, British courts overturned a permit given by the previous Conservative government to a project in Whitehaven, Cumbria, which had been set to become the country's first new coal mine for 30 years.

It would have mined metallurgical coal used solely for steelmaking.

Energy minister Michael Shanks said in a statement that "consigning coal power to the past" would "pave the way for a clean, secure energy system that will protect billpayers and create a new generation of skilled workers".

- 'Great news' -

Friends of the Earth climate campaigner Tony Bosworth described Thursday's decision as "great news", adding in a statement that it "should finally consign coal to the history books".

Coal has gone from generating around 40 percent of the UK's electricity supply in 2012 to zero percent today, according to the country's government.

Researchers on Wednesday said planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from oil, gas and coal rose to a new record high this year.

Labour won the July general election vowing to be more ambitious on policies geared towards meeting Britain's climate change commitments, promising among other things to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in Baku, Azerbaijan for the UN climate change summit, said the UK would aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 81 percent on 1990 levels by 2035, as part of government plans to reach net-zero by 2050.

Nations gathering at the summit have pledged to "transition away" from fossil fuels and aim to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times.

It comes as research published Wednesday showed planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from oil, gas and coal rose to a new record high this year.

In Britain, the centre-left government has also ended a ban on new onshore wind projects -- announced by the Conservatives -- and put a stop to new oil and gas exploration licences in the North Sea.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Electricity Oil Baku Azerbaijan United Kingdom July September October Gas From Government Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Prayers for rain offered across Punjab

Prayers for rain offered across Punjab

1 minute ago
 Journalism plays vital role in democratic societie ..

Journalism plays vital role in democratic societies; Chairman PMYP

1 minute ago
 Two-Day workshop organized to improve population w ..

Two-Day workshop organized to improve population welfare services in KP

1 minute ago
 NDMA, UNDRR reaffirm commitment to disaster resili ..

NDMA, UNDRR reaffirm commitment to disaster resilience in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday

World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday

20 minutes ago
 Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across c ..

Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country

20 minutes ago
PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation ..

PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty

14 minutes ago
 DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio ..

DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign

14 minutes ago
 CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth ..

CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC

14 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market

14 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company

SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company

14 minutes ago
 Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Te ..

Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Technology (UET)

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World