UK Government Announces Further $1.5 Billion COVID-19 Funds For Scotland

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) An additional £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion) of COVID-19 funding has been allocated to the semiautonomous Scottish government to support people, business and public services affected by the pandemic in Scotland, the UK government announced on Monday.

"The UK Government will continue to offer this support and to give the Scottish Government the resources and flexibility it needs to fulfill its responsibilities to the people of Scotland," Chief Secretary to the UK Treasury Steve Barclay said, as quoted in the official statement.

Barclay urged the Scottish government led by the Scottish National Party "to make the full and best use of this funding," which according to the statement takes the amount allocated to Scotland since the start of the pandemic to £9.7 billion ($13.5 billion) and can be spent now or carried over into the 2021/22 financial year.

The secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack welcomed the announcement as "good news" that will provide further certainty to the Scottish government.

"The strength of the union and support offered by the UK Treasury has never been more important," he said.

Reacting to the announcement, a Scottish government spokesperson welcomed the additional funds, but complained about its timing, since it came more than a week after the setting of its budget.

"This funding is welcome, however late the notification at this point in the financial year, and we will set out to Parliament in the coming days our proposals for allocating these amounts as part of our on-going response to the coronavirus pandemic," the spokesperson said, as quoted by The Scotsman newspaper.

The UK central government is due to set its budget in March, but the Scottish Government's budget was presented on February 6.

