UK Government Asks Media Regulator To Review RT License
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 06:40 PM
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) February 23 (Sputnik) - UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that his government has requested the Office of Communications (Ofcom) to review the RT's licence following Moscow's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
"I believe that the secretary of state culture, media and sport has already asked Ofcom to review that matter," Johnson told lawmakers.