UK Government Asks People to Refrain From Going to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The British government is warning against travel to China, particularly Hubei Province, where the current deadly coronavirus outbreak originated.

"The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to Hubei Province. If you are in this area and able to leave, you should do so. This is due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak," the UK government said in a Saturday travel advisory.

According to the release, all transport hubs including airports, railway and bus stations have been shut down in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province. The current outbreak of the new coronavirus started in the city of Wuhan in December 2019.

"Travel restrictions are in place in other cities in Hubei Province," the UK government's travel advisory says.

According to the latest Chinese media reports, at least 54 people have died from the new coronavirus in China.

China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in China stood at 1,287. The official Saturday death toll from the virus in China stood at 41.

On Saturday morning, the first death from the new coronavirus among doctors was reported in China. Three doctors were later diagnosed with the disease in Beijing, according to the Chinese People's Daily (Renmin Ribao).

China's National Health Committee said on Saturday that it had sent 1,230 doctors to help contain the novel coronavirus in Wuhan.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States and Australia.

On Saturday, the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto confirmed the first coronavirus case in Canada.