UK Government Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Against COVID-19

Wed 02nd December 2020 | 12:29 PM

The United Kingdom has authorized the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by German biopharmaceutical company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer, it will be available already next week, the government's Department of Health and Social Care announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The United Kingdom has authorized the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by German biopharmaceutical company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer, it will be available already next week, the government's Department of Health and Social Care announced on Wednesday.

"The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use ... The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a press release.

According to the press release, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will soon release its final advice for priority groups to receive the vaccine.

