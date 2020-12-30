UrduPoint.com
UK Government Authorizes Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

UK Government Authorizes Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19

The UK government authorized on Wednesday the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The UK government authorized on Wednesday the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

"The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for use .

.. Now the NHS [National Health Service] will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to roll out the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.

