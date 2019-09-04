UK Government Commissions Points-Based Immigration Scheme Review Amid Looming Brexit

(@imziishan)

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has commissioned a review of the points-based immigration system to see if it would work for her country after Brexit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has commissioned a review of the points-based immigration system to see if it would work for her country after Brexit

She wrote a letter on Tuesday to Alan Manning, the chair of the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), asking the panel to look at such systems in Australia and other countries, and present a report by January 2020.

"I am asking the MAC ... to conduct a review of the Australian immigration system and similar systems to advise on what best practice can be used to strengthen the UK labour market and attract the best and brightest from around the world," she wrote.

In addition to the ongoing review of possible salary thresholds for migrants, MAC will be required to consider what it takes to replace the dual system � which allows EU workers of all skill levels to work in the country while admitting only skilled workers from third countries � with a skills-based one.

The minister suggested that prospective migrants be given points based on the desirable attributes they possess. These include educational qualifications, language proficiency, work experience, and willingness to work in particular areas and occupation.