UK Government Concerned About Incident With UK Tanker in Strait of Hormuz - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) London is concerned about the latest incident involving a UK oil tanker and purported Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a UK government spokesman said.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing US officials, that five gunboats belonging to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attempted to seize a UK oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday but they were prevented from doing so by a UK warship, which issued "verbal warnings" to the Iranian ships. The UK Defense Ministry later confirmed the reports, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif firmly refuted them, noting that such claims were aimed at escalating tensions. The IRGC has also stated that its ships had no encounters with foreign vessels over the past 24 hours.

"We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region.

We have a long-standing maritime presence in the Gulf. We are continuously monitoring the security situation there and are committed to maintaining freedom of navigation in accordance with international law," the spokesman said as quoted by The Independent.

Earlier this week, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said that the United States was considering a plan to create an international coalition to protect maritime ways off Iranian and Yemeni coasts amid recent attacks on oil tankers in the area and escalating US-Iranian tensions.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf area were stoked in June as a number of oil tankers from various nations got attacked there and in the neighboring Gulf of Oman. The United States and its regional allies claimed that Iran had a role in the incidents, while Tehran has denied the allegations.