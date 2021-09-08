UK Government Condemns Guinea Coup, Demands Release of President Conde

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The UK government on Monday condemned the military coup against the president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, and called for his immediate release and for all parties to engage in peaceful negotiations.

"We call for the immediate release of the President and for all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue to ease tensions, and to prevent any further violence and to uphold democratic principles, including the rule of law. We, alongside the international community, continue to monitor events closely," the UK minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said in a statement.

The foreign ministry official added that the coup had been also condemned by the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, the United Nations, and the European Union, among other countries and organizations.

On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the army's Special Forces Group, stormed the presidential palace and detained Conde. Later on, Doumbouya declared the country's parliament dissolved and constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.