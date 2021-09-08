UrduPoint.com

UK Government Condemns Guinea Coup, Demands Release Of President Conde

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

UK Government Condemns Guinea Coup, Demands Release of President Conde

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The UK government on Monday condemned the military coup against the president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, and called for his immediate release and for all parties to engage in peaceful negotiations.

"We call for the immediate release of the President and for all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue to ease tensions, and to prevent any further violence and to uphold democratic principles, including the rule of law. We, alongside the international community, continue to monitor events closely," the UK minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said in a statement.

The foreign ministry official added that the coup had been also condemned by the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, the United Nations, and the European Union, among other countries and organizations.

On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the army's Special Forces Group, stormed the presidential palace and detained Conde. Later on, Doumbouya declared the country's parliament dissolved and constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

Related Topics

Africa Army United Nations Parliament European Union United Kingdom Guinea Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

11 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

13 minutes ago
 Eight held with narcotics

Eight held with narcotics

1 minute ago
 UO holds rally for Covid vaccine awareness

UO holds rally for Covid vaccine awareness

1 minute ago
 Improvement in Pak-Afghan trade after formation of ..

Improvement in Pak-Afghan trade after formation of interim govt hoped

1 minute ago
 Japan's business sentiment shows largest fall in 1 ..

Japan's business sentiment shows largest fall in 18 months

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.