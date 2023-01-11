UrduPoint.com

UK Government Confirms Plans To Give Tanks To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 09:29 PM

UK Government Confirms Plans to Give Tanks to Ukraine

The UK government confirms that London plans to provide tanks to Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson told the Financial Times on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The UK government confirms that London plans to provide tanks to Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

"We are accelerating our support to Ukraine with the kind of next-generation military technology that will help to win this war," the spokesperson said.

"It is clear that battle tanks could provide a game-changing capability to the Ukrainians."

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a press conference in Lviv that Poland would transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition.

