UK Government Confirms Sunak to Replace Javid as Chancellor of Exchequer

The UK government confirmed on Thursday that lawmaker Rishi Sunak will replace Sajid Javid as the chancellor of the Exchequer, following the latter's resignation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The UK government confirmed on Thursday that lawmaker Rishi Sunak will replace Sajid Javid as the chancellor of the Exchequer, following the latter's resignation.

"The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP @RishiSunak has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer," the statement in the official Twitter account of the UK prime minister read.