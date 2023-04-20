UK Government Contractor Capita Reports Data Leak Caused by Cyberattack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Outsourcing giant Capita serving UK state institutions reported on Thursday "limited data exhilaration" from a number of customers, employees and suppliers as a result of a cyberattack in March.

"There is currently some evidence of limited data exhilaration from the small proportion of affected server estate which might include customer, supplier or colleague data," Capita said in a statement.

The company did not disclose how many clients could have been impacted by the cyberattack, but pledged to inform all those affected "in a timely manner.

" Capita also said that it "continues to work through its forensic investigations."

The cyberattack that appears to have taken place around March 22 caused crashes in work of Capita's clients, including government agencies involved in the critical UK infrastructure. The company's biggest customers include the UK Department for Work and Pensions, UK National Health Service, UK National Cybersecurity Center, UK Cabinet and other public institutions.