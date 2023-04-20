UrduPoint.com

UK Government Contractor Capita Reports Data Leak Caused By Cyberattack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 08:30 PM

UK Government Contractor Capita Reports Data Leak Caused by Cyberattack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Outsourcing giant Capita serving UK state institutions reported on Thursday "limited data exhilaration" from a number of customers, employees and suppliers as a result of a cyberattack in March.

"There is currently some evidence of limited data exhilaration from the small proportion of affected server estate which might include customer, supplier or colleague data," Capita said in a statement.

The company did not disclose how many clients could have been impacted by the cyberattack, but pledged to inform all those affected "in a timely manner.

" Capita also said that it "continues to work through its forensic investigations."

The cyberattack that appears to have taken place around March 22 caused crashes in work of Capita's clients, including government agencies involved in the critical UK infrastructure. The company's biggest customers include the UK Department for Work and Pensions, UK National Health Service, UK National Cybersecurity Center, UK Cabinet and other public institutions.

Related Topics

Company United Kingdom March All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE President emphasises link between sustainable ..

UAE President emphasises link between sustainable economic development and clima ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to cel ..

UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day

39 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on indu ..

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on industrial ties and climate effort ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in E ..

Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in Etihad Town Phase I

1 hour ago
 UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr gree ..

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr greetings

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.