UK Government Defends Shale Gas Extraction After Cuadrilla Resumes Fracking In Lancashire

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:01 PM

UK Government Defends Shale Gas Extraction After Cuadrilla Resumes Fracking in Lancashire

Shale gas can benefit the UK economy and contribute to London's net zero emissions goals, the UK government said on Thursday shortly after Cuadrilla energy company resumed its fracking operations at Preston New Road site in Lancashire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Shale gas can benefit the UK economy and contribute to London's net zero emissions goals, the UK government said on Thursday shortly after Cuadrilla energy company resumed its fracking operations at Preston New Road site in Lancashire.

"Shale gas could be an important new domestic energy source reducing the level of gas imports while delivering broad economic benefits, including through the creation of well-paid, quality jobs. It could also support our transition to net zero emissions by 2050," a spokesperson for the UK Department for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said, as cited by the government's press service.

The spokesperson also assured that the United Kingdom had "world-leading regulations" guaranteeing safety and environmental responsibility of UK shale gas' exploitation, and announced that the BEIS' Oil and Gas Authority was assessing recent industry data, which would then be taken into consideration by the department.

The United Kingdom is reported to have vast shale gas resources, but extraction by fracking is widely objected over risks of polluting groundwater with chemicals.

In 2016, the UK government allowed Cuadrilla Resources energy company to begin fracking operations at Preston New Road site in Lancashire, but protests by environmental activists repeatedly forced the company to suspend the project.

