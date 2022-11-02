UrduPoint.com

UK Government Employees To Be Checked For Links With Russia, China - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 07:48 PM

UK Government Employees to Be Checked for Links With Russia, China - Reports

The UK employees who work with the country's ministers will be checked for links with unfriendly countries such as China and Russia over concerns of alleged "high-level espionage" and possible leaks of classifies data, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The UK employees who work with the country's ministers will be checked for links with unfriendly countries such as China and Russia over concerns of alleged "high-level espionage" and possible leaks of classifies data, media reported on Wednesday.

The UK authorities imposed the measures after former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' phone was hacked by the cybercriminals who allegedly worked for Russian President Vladimir Putin, The i newspaper reported.

The extended check procedure has been called Level 1B. The UK has five levels of security checks for government officials and employees: a baseline check, accreditation check, counter-terrorist check, security check and developed vetting, according to the report.

British media reported over the weekend that suspected Russian spies were believed to have gained access to the phone of Truss to pry on her exchanges with key international allies during the race for the Conservative leadership. The Kremlin dismissed media reports on Monday that claimed Russian agents allegedly hacked Truss' mobile phone in summer to steal confidential information.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Mobile China Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Cyber Crime Media Government Race

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court moved for removal of Imran Khan ..

Lahore High Court moved for removal of Imran Khan as PTI chairman

2 minutes ago
 S.Korean, US Foreign Ministers Condemn N.Korea's M ..

S.Korean, US Foreign Ministers Condemn N.Korea's Missile Launches - Seoul

2 minutes ago
 KP govt fails to provide salaries to employees: Am ..

KP govt fails to provide salaries to employees: Amjad Afridi

2 minutes ago
 UN Coordinator discusses flood relief activities w ..

UN Coordinator discusses flood relief activities with Taimur Jhagra

5 minutes ago
 Extension of Grain Deal Unrelated to Resumption of ..

Extension of Grain Deal Unrelated to Resumption of Russia's Participation - Mosc ..

5 minutes ago
 Migrant death toll rises to 14 in Greece shipwreck ..

Migrant death toll rises to 14 in Greece shipwrecks: coastguard

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.