UK Government Employees to Be Checked for Links With Russia, China - Reports

The UK employees who work with the country's ministers will be checked for links with unfriendly countries such as China and Russia over concerns of alleged "high-level espionage" and possible leaks of classifies data, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The UK employees who work with the country's ministers will be checked for links with unfriendly countries such as China and Russia over concerns of alleged "high-level espionage" and possible leaks of classifies data, media reported on Wednesday.

The UK authorities imposed the measures after former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' phone was hacked by the cybercriminals who allegedly worked for Russian President Vladimir Putin, The i newspaper reported.

The extended check procedure has been called Level 1B. The UK has five levels of security checks for government officials and employees: a baseline check, accreditation check, counter-terrorist check, security check and developed vetting, according to the report.

British media reported over the weekend that suspected Russian spies were believed to have gained access to the phone of Truss to pry on her exchanges with key international allies during the race for the Conservative leadership. The Kremlin dismissed media reports on Monday that claimed Russian agents allegedly hacked Truss' mobile phone in summer to steal confidential information.