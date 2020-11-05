UK Government Extends COVID-19 Job Support Scheme Until March, 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The UK government will extend until March of next year the so-called coronavirus job retention scheme, which has benefited millions of workers with salary subsidies since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday.

"Extending furlough and increasing our support for the self-employed will protect millions of jobs and give people and businesses the certainty they need over what will be a difficult winter," Sunak told the parliament on the same day England entered another strict four-week COVID-19 lockdown.

The new five-month extension of the scheme will see workers whose workplaces are forced to close under the coronavirus restrictions receiving, at the government´s expenses, up to 80 percent of their current salary for hours not worked.

Sunak also announced that self-employed workers will receive a third grant, covering November to January, of up to £7,500 ($9,800), and that the guaranteed funding for the semiautonomous administrations of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be raised by £2 billion ($2.6 billion) up to £16 billion ($20,9 billion).