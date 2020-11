UK Government Extends COVID-19 Job Support Scheme Until March, 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The UK government will extend until March of next year the so-called coronavirus job retention scheme, which has benefited millions of workers with salary subsidies since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday.

"Extending furlough and increasing our support for the self-employed will protect millions of jobs and give people and businesses the certainty they need over what will be a difficult winter," Sunak told the parliament on the same day England entered another strict four-week COVID-19 lockdown.

The new five-month extension of the scheme will see workers whose workplaces are forced to close under the coronavirus restrictions receiving, at the governments expenses, up to 80 percent of their current salary for hours not worked.

Sunak also announced that self-employed workers will receive a third grant, covering November to January, of up to 7,500 ($9,800), and that the guaranteed funding for the semiautonomous administrations of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be raised by 2 billion ($2.6 billion) up to 16 billion ($20,9 billion).