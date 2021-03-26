UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Government Extends Support For Those In Self-Isolation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:32 PM

UK Government Extends Support for Those in Self-Isolation

The UK government announced on Friday its decision to provide additional money to local councils for supporting self-isolated people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The UK government announced on Friday its decision to provide additional money to local councils for supporting self-isolated people.

"To help people overcome the practical challenges of being asked to self-isolate, government has today (Friday 26 March) announced an extra 12.

9 million [$17.7 million] a month in additional funding to local councils to help them provide people with more support," the statement said.

The United Kingdom has so far registered 4.32 million COVID-19 cases, about 126,000 people died of the disease.

Related Topics

Died United Kingdom Money March Government Million

Recent Stories

Everton get government green light for new 53,000- ..

11 seconds ago

EU backs Pfizer storage at regular freezer tempera ..

13 seconds ago

Germany escape FIFA sanction after 'Human Rights' ..

15 seconds ago

Ukraine says four soldiers killed in separatist sh ..

19 seconds ago

Japanese Defense Minister Confirms North Korea Tes ..

3 minutes ago

US Resists Venezuela's Efforts at WTO to Challenge ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.