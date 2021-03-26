UK Government Extends Support for Those in Self-Isolation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The UK government announced on Friday its decision to provide additional money to local councils for supporting self-isolated people.

"To help people overcome the practical challenges of being asked to self-isolate, government has today (Friday 26 March) announced an extra 12.

9 million [$17.7 million] a month in additional funding to local councils to help them provide people with more support," the statement said.

The United Kingdom has so far registered 4.32 million COVID-19 cases, about 126,000 people died of the disease.