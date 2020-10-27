UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Government Faces Fresh Legal Challenge Over Arms Sales To Saudi Arabia - Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:33 PM

UK Government Faces Fresh Legal Challenge Over Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia - Campaign

The UK government is facing a new legal challenge over its decision to sell billions of dollars' worth of arms to Saudi Arabia that have subsequently been used in the conflict in Yemen, as the Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) filed a judicial review application on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The UK government is facing a new legal challenge over its decision to sell billions of Dollars' worth of arms to Saudi Arabia that have subsequently been used in the conflict in Yemen, as the Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) filed a judicial review application on Tuesday.

According to the CAAT, the United Kingdom has licensed 5.4 billion Pounds ($7.0 billion) in arms sales to Saudi Arabia since the latter entered into the conflict in Yemen on the side of the Yemeni government in 2015. The campaign said that the actual figure is likely to be larger, citing the $19.5 billion in revenues received from Saudi Arabia by BAE, the UK's largest arms company.

"Tens of thousands of people have been killed in this brutal bombardment, yet arms companies have profited every step of the way. These arms sales have only fuelled the destruction and prolonged the conflict.

Last year the Court of Appeal found that the government had acted illegally, and nothing that we have seen since suggests otherwise," Andrew Smith of the CAAT said in a press release.

The UK's Court of Appeal ruled in June 2019 that the government unlawfully licensed arms sales to Saudi Arabia without conducting an assessment of whether the equipment would be used to violate international humanitarian law.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government this past July announced that it was planning to greenlight further arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered into the Yemeni conflict in 2015 after Houthi rebels made substantial gains during early clashes with government forces. The United Nations has estimated that thousands of civilians in Yemen have died as a result of the coalition's airstrikes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Yemen Company Died United Kingdom Saudi Arabia June July 2015 2019 From Government Billion Arab Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab approves release of 25,000-t ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Governor, Chief Minister lead rally to mark ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves 58 more seats for AJ ..

2 minutes ago

NPT tales out rallies to mark Kashmir black day

2 minutes ago

Iran Records Highest Rate of COVID-19 Deaths, Infe ..

19 minutes ago

GPKSC holds black day rally against continual Ind ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.