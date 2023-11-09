Open Menu

UK Government Faces Homelessness Row As Poverty Grows

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

UK government faces homelessness row as poverty grows

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The UK government is facing a backlash after a senior minister said some people were homeless out of choice, and as one charity said its distribution of emergency food aid has hit record levels.

A cost-of-living crisis in the G7 nation and the world's sixth-biggest economy, fuelled by high inflation, has left many Britons struggling to make ends meet, as bills for food, energy, rent and mortgages increase.

But Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparked outrage and claims of being tone deaf to the issue, after saying she wanted to stop homeless people pitching tents on public streets.

"We cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has since appeared to distance himself from his hardline interior minister, while other colleagues condemned her language.

According to government figures published in October, 104,510 households were in temporary accommodation in England in the year to March 2023 -- up 10 percent on the same time in 2022 and the highest since records began in 1998.

A report on homelessness by Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh said 290,000 eligible households nationwide sought help from local authorities for homelessness between 2021 and 2022.

Figures released in August by the London Assembly, meanwhile, recorded 3,272 people sleeping rough in the British capital between April and June 2023 -- nearly half of them on the streets for the first time.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister World Interior Minister Twitter Rent London Same Edinburgh United Kingdom March April June August October From Government

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

13 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

13 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

13 hours ago
Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

13 hours ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

13 hours ago
 Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

13 hours ago
 Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research ..

Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research book

13 hours ago
 Source close to Hamas says talks underway for rele ..

Source close to Hamas says talks underway for release of 12 hostages

13 hours ago
 'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as ..

'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as Dutch eye India win

13 hours ago

More Stories From World