UK Government Flouts Court Order To Release Crucial Fracking Report - NGO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:43 PM

UK Government Flouts Court Order to Release Crucial Fracking Report - NGO

The UK government has failed to publish a confidential report on the fracking industry, disregarding a court order to release the document into the public domain, Greenpeace UK's journalism project Unearthed said in a press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The UK government has failed to publish a confidential report on the fracking industry, disregarding a court order to release the document into the public domain, Greenpeace UK's journalism project Unearthed said in a press release on Thursday.

Earlier in the year, Unearthed won a lengthy legal battle with the government over releasing a 2016 Cabinet Office report that details plans for the UK shale gas industry between 2020 and 2025. The court ruling ordered that the government share the report with the NGO by November 25.

On November 2, the government issued an immediate ban on fracking across England. This decision was taken after a series of tremors, including a 2.

9 magnitude earthquake, were recorded near the Cuadrilla-operated Preston New Road site in Lancashire in late August.

"The failure to release the report will cast further doubt on whether ministers intend to retain the moratorium on fracking for the duration of the next parliament," the Unearthed press release stated.

In February 2018, Unearthed published fragments of leaked information gleaned from the 2016 cabinet report. The project claims that the government plans to drill 155 shale gas wells by 2025.

Fracking is a technology for extraditing shale oil and gas by injecting liquid infused with chemicals into the ground under high pressure.

