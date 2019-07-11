UrduPoint.com
UK Government Instructs Commercial Ships To Stay On Alert In Strait Of Hormuz - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:43 PM

The UK Department for Transport advised all commercial ships under UK flag to stay on increased alert in the Strait of Hormuz, Sky News broadcaster reported Thursday citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The UK Department for Transport advised all commercial ships under UK flag to stay on increased alert in the Strait of Hormuz, Sky news broadcaster reported Thursday citing sources.

The UK ships were reportedly told to watch out for any signs of aggression on part of Iranian patrols.

The guidance was issued amid tensions over the United Kingdom seizing an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar. Gibraltar authorities suggested that the tanker had been carrying oil to Syria, which Tehran refuted.

