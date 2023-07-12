UK Government Introduces Unlimited Fines for Environmental Pollution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The United Kingdom's government on Wednesday introduced new legislation that will remove the cap on fines for those polluting the environment.

"New laws will scrap the cap on civil penalties and significantly broaden their scope to target a much wider range of environmental offences," the government said in a statement.

Currently, the toughest penalty that the UK authorities can impose on polluters is 250,000 Pounds ($323,000). The new laws will lift this cap and allow fines as a civil sanction for offenses under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016, which will enable regulators to punish those responsible for pollution in a greater number of areas, matching the degree of dealt damage.

"Polluters must always pay. We are scrapping the cap on civil penalties and significantly broadening their scope to target a much wider range of offences - from breaches of storm overflow permits to the reckless disposal of hazardous waste," Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said.

Fines collected from water companies will be reinvested in the government's Water Restoration Fund to provide higher quality water to population, according to the statement.

The legislation will go into effect after it is approved in parliament.