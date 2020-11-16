UK Government Names First Sponsors for 2021 UN Climate Change Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The UK government on Monday announced the first principal partners for the UN climate conference, COP26, scheduled for November 1-12, 2021 in Glasgow.

"The UK has today revealed its first sponsors for COP26 as it drives climate action in the run up to the international climate change summit in Glasgow. SSE, ScottishPower, NatWest Group and National Grid are the first Principal Partners who will support the delivery of a successful and ambitious COP next November," the government said in a statement.

The statement, listed ScottishPower, SSE and National Grid as energy companies that are investing in low-carbon assets as the country is working to reach an emission-free economy by 2050, while NatWest Group is one of the largest investors in the UK renewable energy industry.

UN climate conferences are held annually to bring together the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change for discussion on pressing climate issues. It was originally scheduled for November this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference is hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy.