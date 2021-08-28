UrduPoint.com

UK Government OKs Evacuation Of 140 Dogs, 60 Cats From Kabul - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The British government has approved a charter flight to evacuate 200 pets from Kabul under the lead of Pen Farthing, a former Royal Marine and the founder of a charity organization, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier, the British military refused to evacuate 140 dogs and 60 cats from the Afghan capital for security reasons, according to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who also noted that the animals could leave Afghanistan after the evacuation is complete and the Kabul airport is opened for commercial flights.

"Pen Farthing and his pets were assisted through the system at Kabul airport by the UK Armed Forces.

They are currently being supported while he awaits transportation. On the direction of the Defence Secretary, clearance for their charter flight has been sponsored by the UK Government," the ministry tweeted.

In total, the country has evacuated 14,000 people, including 8,000 Afghan nationals, from the militant-controlled country since August 13, two days before the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took over the Afghan capital.

On Thursday, the Kabul airport was hit by a series of blasts that killed 13 American soldiers and over 150 Afghans and wounded hundreds more.

