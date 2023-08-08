UK Government Orders Ban on Departments Engaging With Greenpeace - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The UK government has ordered a ban on its departments having contacts with Greenpeace (considered an undesirable organization in Russia) after the charity staged a protest at the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's North Yorkshire manor house, The Telegraph reported.

On Thursday, three men and two women were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and public nuisance after draping Sunak's mansion with black fabric and spending over three hours on its roof. On Friday, police said all five eco-activists had been released on conditional bail.

Earlier last week, the United Kingdom's government announced that hundreds of new oil and gas licenses would be granted in the country to continue the development of the North Sea oil and gas industry.