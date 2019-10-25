UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Government, Planning For Election, Postpones Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 01:07 PM

UK government, planning for election, postpones budget

Britain's government has scrapped plans to present its new budget next month, finance minister Sajid Javid said Friday, as it hopes for a general election in December to push through Brexit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Britain's government has scrapped plans to present its new budget next month, finance minister Sajid Javid said Friday, as it hopes for a general election in December to push through Brexit.

Javid recently said he intended to deliver his first budget as chancellor of the Exchequer on November 6, one week after the UK had been set to leave the European Union.

But with Brexit set to be delayed beyond the October 31 deadline, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday called for a general election to be held on December 12, causing the Treasury to hold back on its budget.

"The budget is not going ahead because we're planning to dissolve parliament on November 6," Javid told the BBC.

"When I set out the date for the budget originally, it was always on my mind that we would have a deal, that we would leave on October 31.

"It is important to have a budget, of course, for any chancellor it's important to have a budget. But what's more important right now is to get this deal through parliament," he added.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Parliament Budget European Union Brexit October November December Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Northern beat Balochistan to be crowned National T ..

7 minutes ago

Tribal traditions being cared in laws' implementat ..

3 minutes ago

Watchdog Condemns Iran for Amputating Hand of Conv ..

3 minutes ago

Beautiful Kirana Hills of Sargodha - a natural cha ..

11 minutes ago

Excise and Taxation Dept jurisdiction extended to ..

11 minutes ago

Azam Swati condoles demise of FM's sister

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.