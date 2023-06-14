UrduPoint.com

UK Government Pledges To Allocate $67.5Mln To AI Development

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 09:25 PM

UK Government Pledges to Allocate $67.5Mln to AI Development

The United Kingdom government said on Wednesday that it would allocate 54 million pounds ($67.5 million) to developing secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The United Kingdom government said on Wednesday that it would allocate 54 million Pounds ($67.5 million) to developing secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) research.

"Universities across the UK are set to benefit from a substantial �54 million investment in their work to develop cutting edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Technology Secretary Chloe Smith announced today," the government said in a statement.

The government plans to allocate 31 million pounds, the most significant share of the funding, to the University of Southampton, which is conducting research on how to create a responsible AI system.

Another 13 million pounds will be used to fund 13 projects at various universities focusing on AI's potential contribution to sustainability and resilience against natural hazards, the statement said.

Finally, 8 million pounds and 2 million pounds will be spent on research on AI application in healthcare and projects facilitating the assessment of AI technologies, respectively, the government said.

On June 7, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office announced that the UK will host the first major global summit on AI safety in the fall to discuss AI-related risks and how to counter them through internationally coordinated action.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Southampton United Kingdom June From Government Share Million

Recent Stories

Trade Between Russia, Brazil Falls by 20% in Q1 20 ..

Trade Between Russia, Brazil Falls by 20% in Q1 2023 - Russian Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Cotton Action Plan to be ready within 10 days for ..

Cotton Action Plan to be ready within 10 days for execution

1 minute ago
 ATC grants bail to 12 accused in May-9 case

ATC grants bail to 12 accused in May-9 case

1 minute ago
 UN Official to Discuss in Moscow Other Issues in A ..

UN Official to Discuss in Moscow Other Issues in Addition to Ukraine Conflict - ..

1 minute ago
 Meeting discusses ongoing projects of Soil and Wat ..

Meeting discusses ongoing projects of Soil and Water Conservation in merged, sou ..

4 minutes ago
 Cases in military courts to be proceeded as per in ..

Cases in military courts to be proceeded as per int'l conventions: Federal Minis ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.