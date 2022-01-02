UrduPoint.com

UK Government Preparing Plans To Avoid Public Sector Chaos Over COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 11:00 AM

UK Government Preparing Plans to Avoid Public Sector Chaos Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) The UK government is working on contingency plans to prevent disruptions in public sector or transport in the event that many workers have to isolate due to the COVID-19 wave, UK media reported Sunday.

Government departments are making an effort to ensure that employees have boosters to have better chances against the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Sky news reported.

Just before the winter holidays started, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland tightened COVID-19 restrictions, mostly to curb mass gatherings.

The government data shows that 82.4% of people in the UK have received two doses of the vaccine, and 59% have received a booster. At the same time, the daily number of new cases has been on the rise since November. It went from 30,305 cases confirmed on November 7 to 162,572 cases on January 1.

