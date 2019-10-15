UK Government Puts Forward 'Historic' Environmental Bill Ahead of Brexit Deadline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The government of the United Kingdom introduced on Tuesday a new bill to the UK parliament that would ensure the country continues prioritizing environmental issues as it readies to leave the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The government of the United Kingdom introduced on Tuesday a new bill to the UK parliament that would ensure the country continues prioritizing environmental issues as it readies to leave the European Union

"The government will today (Tuesday 15 October) introduce a landmark Bill to Parliament to tackle the biggest environmental priorities of our time, signalling a historic step change in the way we protect and enhance our precious natural environment. The transformative Environment Bill will help ensure that we maintain and improve our environmental protections as we leave the EU," the government said in a statement.

The bill outlines various measures to protect the United Kingdom's environment, including cutting pollution, strengthening the protection of natural habitats and introducing stricter waste management policies.

"That's why our landmark Environment Bill leads a green transformation that will help our country to thrive.

It positions the UK as a world leader on improving air quality, environmental biodiversity, a more circular economy, and managing our precious water resources in a changing climate," UK Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said, adding that the bill also makes sure that the UK will continue pursuing environmental policies even after Brexit.

The government will also create the Office for Environmental Protection, which will be tasked with supervising the implementation of the country's new environmental policies.

The United Kingdom is set to exit the EU on October 31. This was initially supposed to happen in March, but the process has been delayed over disagreements, both internal and with the bloc, over the finer points and provisions of the final Brexit deal.

If the UK leaves the European Union without a deal, which is becoming an increasingly distinct outcome, many of the EU environmental regulations will lose their binding status unless they are incorporated into UK law.