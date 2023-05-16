UrduPoint.com

UK Government Rejects Almost All Proposals By Home Secretary To Curb Immigration - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 10:05 PM

The UK government has approved just one out of numerous proposals put forward by Home Secretary Suella Braverman to cut immigration amid continued arguments within the cabinet over the issue, The Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources

Braverman had drawn up at least five proposals aimed to curb immigration to the UK, with most of them rejected by ministers, the newspaper stated, adding that there were signs that the home secretary was "becoming increasingly frustrated" at the failure of the government to agree to her plans aimed at tackling migration.

The measures proposed Braverman include increasing the minimum salaries for companies that hire skilled workers, making it harder for migrants to bring their family members to the UK, reducing the time of stay for foreign students after their course, removing them once they fail to finish studies and banning them from bringing their families to the UK, with only the latter proposal approved by the cabinet. the newspaper said.

At the same time, the Home Office would increase efforts to address migration, despite the divisions within the government, The Times added.

The growing number of migrants coming to the UK has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union. Net migration to the UK reached a record high of 504,000 in the year to June 2022, according to government data. The Times reported that the numbers for the current year are expected to increase to between 700,000 and 1 million.

In March, Braverman presented plans to introduce an annual limit on the admission of refugees as well as a bill that seeks to relocate migrants who came to the UK illegally by boats across the English Channel to a "safe third country." Asylum in the UK will only be granted in exceptional cases and within a yearly quota. Later in the month, the UK and Rwanda signed an updated version of the migration agreement in preparation for the implementation of Braverman's plan.

