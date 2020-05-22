UrduPoint.com
UK Government Remains Committed To Open Skies Treaty Despite US Exit - Embassy In Russia

London remains committed to the Open Skies Treaty but understands Washington's concerns after President Donald Trump announced that the US will walk away from the agreement, the UK Embassy in Russia said on Friday

"The UK has no plans to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty," an embassy spokesperson wrote on Telegram.

On Thursday, Trump stated that the US will pull out from the treaty until Moscow adheres to the agreement. The US will cease its participation in the treaty within six months, although the president added that a new deal may be possible. The Russian Foreign Ministry said there were no violations of the Open Skies Treaty on the part of Russia, adding that all issues raised by the United States could be discussed within the framework of the Open Skies Consultative Commission.

The UK embassy stated that it understood Washington's concerns and remains committed to its closest ally.

"The UK government was informed of the US decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty. We understand the concern about Russia's non-adherence to the agreement.

The UK remains committed to the treaty and continues to work with the United States, our closest ally, to ensure our common security and prosperity," the embassy spokesperson wrote.

Trump's decision to withdraw from the treaty has been slammed by Congressman Alcee Hastings, the chairman of the US government's Helsinki Commission, and US lawmakers have introduced a bill to prevent the president from withdrawing from any more international treaties without congressional approval.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has also expressed his deep regret over Trump's decision, calling the agreement an important component in ensuring arms control.

On Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that Moscow intends to fully comply with all the provisions of the treaty so long as it remains in force.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 and entered into force in 2002. The agreement allows the 34 countries that have ratified the treaty to conduct unarmed surveillance flights over one another.

