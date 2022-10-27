UK Government Reshuffle May Cost Taxpayers $820,000 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The political turmoil in the United Kingdom that put three different prime ministers at the helm in under four months may cost taxpayers as much as 709,000 Pounds ($820,000), as many UK officials are entitled to payments after resignation, Sky news reported on Thursday.

In total, 79 UK government officials have lost their posts since the beginning of 2022, which is more than twice as many as in any previous period since 1979, according to the broadcaster. Of this number, 71 officials may be entitled to compensation payments regardless of the reason for their dismissal or length of service. The only condition is that they do not return to the government within three weeks after their resignation, Sky News reported.

Under the scheme, one of the largest compensation payments worth 34,000 pounds may be received by Brandon Lewis, who served as justice secretary under then-Prime Minister Liz Truss, as follows from the broadcaster's analysis. He is entitled to two payments, as he resigned as secretary for Northern Ireland under Truss' predecessor, Boris Johnson, in July, and stepped down as justice secretary in October. As a result, the official's compensation will reportedly exceed the average annual salary of a nurse in the country.

Johnson and Truss, in turn, may receive 18,860 pounds each, despite the fact that the latter was the shortest-serving UK prime minister, having announced her resignation on her 45th day in office. The amount is equivalent to 385 pounds for each day Truss was the head of the country, Sky News reported.

Meanwhile, Kwasi Kwarteng, the former chancellor of the exchequer and author of the controversial economic plan that significantly contributed to the resignation of Truss, may receive around 17,000 pounds, according to the broadcaster. Former Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, the main character in the sexual assault case that led to a series of resignations in the UK government this summer, including Johnson's dismissal, may reportedly receive about 8,000 pounds.

Some UK officials plan to give their payments to charity, the media outlet reported. In particular, UK Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and sports Michelle Donelan, who served as secretary for education for less than 36 hours under Johnson, decided to donate the money to a local charity. New Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab will also give up part of his compensation, according to the broadcaster.

Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has become the country's third prime minister in 2022. In July, then-leader Johnson announced his intention to step down due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations, and sexual assault claims against Pincher. Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, announced her resignation on October 20, on her 45th day in office. She decided to step down due to a wave of criticism over the government's economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.