UK Government Rules Out Power Cuts, Energy Shortages in Winter - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The UK government denied media reports that households across the country will face power cuts this winter and will have to resort to energy rationing due to gas supply shortages as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia, the Guardian reported on Monday, citing a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Sunday, the Times reported that UK's ministers had allegedly been warned of the impending energy crisis and that "electricity could have to be rationed for up to six million homes at the start of next year." The newspaper also reported that the authorities seek to postpone the closures of coal-powered plants, previously planned for the fall.

"Neither the government or National Grid expect power cuts this winter. You will know that we are in a fortunate position, we are not dependent on Russian energy imports and have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems," the spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

The official noted that it is natural that the government is trying to draw up contingency plans to prepare for all, even the worst possible scenarios and ensure energy security. The spokesperson reiterated that UK is "not dependent on Russian energy imports" and can import gas from its partners.

European countries have already rolled out five sanctions packages against Moscow for its special military operation in Ukraine, launched on February 24. The European Union is considering the sixth package, which includes an embargo on oil imports from Russia. Several European countries, including Hungary, continue to block its adoption due to concerns about a negative impact on their economies and energy security as energy prices continue to soar worldwide.