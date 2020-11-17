UK Government Says Guardian, Metro Front Pages on COVID-19 Vaccine Purchases 'Misleading'

The UK government has said on Tuesday that the front pages of the Metro and Guardian newspapers, which were both critical of the country's failure to secure a substantial purchase order for US biotech firm Moderna's candidate vaccine against COVID-19, were "misleading."

The Metro, a popular commuter newspaper, said that the UK was "back of the queue" for Moderna's vaccine, which has reported 94.5 percent efficacy during phase three clinical trials, according to interim results published on Monday. The Guardian, in the headline of its Tuesday edition, said that the UK "may miss out on supplies" amid the "scramble for vaccines."

"Front page articles in The Guardian and Metro today (16 November) regarding the UK government's procurement of the Moderna vaccine are entirely misleading.

It is inaccurate to say that Britain is 'back of the queue' for vaccines, or there was a scramble to secure access to Moderna's vaccine," a government press release read.

The UK government claims to have already filed advance purchase orders for more than 350 million doses of candidate vaccines against COVID-19 from a range of manufacturers.

Moderna's vaccine was initially not on the list, although Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday that an agreement for 5 million doses was reached with the US biotech firm following the publication of the interim results.

The UK government currently has 100 million doses of the candidate vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca on order, as well as 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.