UK Government Says Met Target of 100,000 COVID-19 Tests Per Day by End of April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The UK government has met its target of conducting 100,000 tests for the coronavirus disease per day by the end of April, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Friday.

"At the beginning of last month, at this podium, I set a goal that anyone who needs a test should get a test and that as a nation we should achieve 100,000 tests per day by the end of the month ... I can announce that we have met our goal. The number of tests yesterday, on the last day of April, was 122,347," the health secretary stated.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the UK government has built two large-scale testing laboratories in the cities of Glasgow and Milton Keynes, and a third has been established in the county of Cheshire. Hancock admitted that his goal was ambitious but necessary.

"I knew that it was an audacious goal, but we needed an audacious goal because testing is so important for getting Britain back on her feet," the health secretary said, adding that meeting the target was a huge national achievement.

At the start of the last month, the UK was conducting roughly 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day, according to figures published by the Department of Health and Social Care.

The UK had previously lagged behind other European nations in terms of testing for the coronavirus disease. On Wednesday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that the country had a capacity to conduct 900,000 COVID-19 tests per week, an average of over 128,500 per day. Germany is also conducting extensive antibody testing to further assess the spread of the disease and the population's resilience.

During the press briefing, Hancock announced that the UK's COVID-19 death toll had increased by 739 over the preceding 24 hours, up from the 674 deaths reported a day before. In total, 27,510 people have died after contracting the disease.

The total number of cases reported since the start of the outbreak now stands at 177,454, after 6,201 new positive tests were confirmed.