UK Government Says Russia Report Provided No Evidence To Reassess Brexit Referendum

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:08 PM

UK Government Says Russia Report Provided No Evidence to Reassess Brexit Referendum

The UK government sees no need to conduct a retrospective assessment of the 2016 Brexit referendum as a parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee report released earlier on Tuesday offered no evidence of successful Russian interference in the vote, according to a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The UK government sees no need to conduct a retrospective assessment of the 2016 Brexit referendum as a parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee report released earlier on Tuesday offered no evidence of successful Russian interference in the vote, according to a statement.

"We have seen no evidence of successful interference in the EU Referendum. The Intelligence and Security Agencies produce and contribute to regular assessments of the threat posed by Hostile State Activity," the government said.

Given the lack of evidence and the government's continued monitoring of potential interference in the country's democratic processes, there is no need to reassess the Brexit referendum result, the government added.

"Given this long standing approach, a retrospective assessment of the EU Referendum is not necessary," the government statement read.

The United Kingdom's population voted to leave the European Union in a June 2016 referendum. After three and a half years of negotiations, the UK left the EU on January 31, triggering an 11-month transition period that will run until December 31.

In the aftermath of the parliamentary committee report, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik that London's accusations against Moscow are groundless.

More Stories From World

