UK Government Says Virus Death Toll Up 621 To 28,131
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:34 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The UK on Saturday announced 621 more deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, taking the overall cumulative toll to 28,131, just behind Europe's worst-hit country Italy.
The government said that 182,260 people had tested positive for COVID-19, up 4,806 on Friday. But hospital admissions had fallen, it added.