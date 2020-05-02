UK government says virus death toll up 621 to 28,131

(@FahadShabbir)

The UK on Saturday announced 621 more deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, taking the overall cumulative toll to 28,131, just behind Europe's worst-hit country Italy

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The UK on Saturday announced 621 more deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, taking the overall cumulative toll to 28,131, just behind Europe's worst-hit country Italy.

The government said that 182,260 people had tested positive for COVID-19, up 4,806 on Friday. But hospital admissions had fallen, it added.