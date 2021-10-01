UrduPoint.com

UK Government Seeking Further Injunction To Prevent More Road Blocks By Climate Activists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:40 PM

UK Government Seeking Further Injunction to Prevent More Road Blocks by Climate Activists

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Friday that he is seeking a further court order covering all major roads in southeast England to prevent climate protesters from continuing blocking highways as part of their demand to insulate and retrofit homes across the UK

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Friday that he is seeking a further court order covering all major roads in southeast England to prevent climate protesters from continuing blocking highways as part of their demand to insulate and retrofit homes across the UK.

"Activists who invade & glue themselves to roads & motorways represent unacceptable, disruptive & dangerous behaviour. Today, I've instructed National Highways to seek a further injunction covering major roads in the South East to prevent highways from being obstructed," Shapps announced on Twitter after a group of campaigners once again caused disruption on the M25, a highway encircling London, for the tenth times over the past three weeks.

Last week, the government won two legal injunctions to prevent protesters from occupying the M25 and A20 highways, meaning the group's members could be jailed if they block those busy roads again.

However, the warning seemed to have had little effect on campaigners as according to the Insulate Britain movement, eight people who were arrested and later released from custody on Thursday returned on Friday to the M25 with others arrested earlier in the week.

The Metropolitan Police said that 39 protesters were arrested on Friday by the officers "who worked swiftly to minimise disruption to motorists."

Insulate Britain, which claims that the 1,3 billion ($1.7 billion) announced by the government is only 0.2% of what is needed to properly insulate the 29 million homes in the UK, has said that 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are a result of cold homes, and that thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating."

Related Topics

Police Twitter London United Kingdom All From Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional presid ..

Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional president

2 seconds ago
 Cabinet body on law nods Pb LG transition plan

Cabinet body on law nods Pb LG transition plan

3 minutes ago
 Turkey Says Greece's Defense Agreement With France ..

Turkey Says Greece's Defense Agreement With France Contradicts NATO Interests

3 minutes ago
 Russian National Tinkov Pleads Guilty to 1 Count o ..

Russian National Tinkov Pleads Guilty to 1 Count of Lying to US Tax Authorities ..

3 minutes ago
 Green line project to be operational for Karachi s ..

Green line project to be operational for Karachi soon: Sindh Governor

3 minutes ago
 LCCI chief for business education at all levels

LCCI chief for business education at all levels

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.