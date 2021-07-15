The UK government is planning to introduce a "statute of limitations" that would block future prosecutions for crimes that took place during Northern Ireland's 30-year-long bloody conflict, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis told parliament on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The UK government is planning to introduce a "statute of limitations" that would block future prosecutions for crimes that took place during Northern Ireland's 30-year-long bloody conflict, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis told parliament on Wednesday.

"We know that the prospect of the end of criminal prosecutions will be difficult for some to accept, and this is not a position that we take lightly," Lewis said, adding that the bill will be discussed with political parties and the Irish government before it is tabled in the House of Commons in the fall.

According to Lewis, the current system for dealing with the legacy of the Troubles, as the armed conflict that started in 1969 and ended in 1998 with the signing of the Good Friday peace agreement is known, is not working.

"If we fail to act now to properly address, acknowledge and account for the legacy of the Troubles, we will be condemning both current and future generations to further division, preventing reconciliation at both the individual and societal level," he argued, claiming that it would take 20 years for the Police Service to investigate the 3,500 deaths related to the conflict.

Addressing parliament ahead of his minister's statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the proposal will enable Northern Ireland to draw a line under the Troubles.

Both unionists and nationalists who took part in the conflict, and the Labour Party, opposed the UK government proposal for different reasons.

The Democratic Union Party wants the prosecution amnesty only to be granted to the former UK soldiers, while the Sinn Fein, which was long considered the political arm of the Irish Republican Army, advocates precisely for prosecuting UK military for their involvement in shooting and collusion.

For Labour shadow Northern Ireland secretary Louise Haigh, the idea of amnestying "the republican and loyalist terrorists who tortured, maimed, disappeared and murdered men, women, and children" without the support of any political party in Northern Ireland is "foolish and unsustainable."