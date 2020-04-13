UK Government Should Be Open With Health Workers About Equipment Shortages - NHS Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The authorities of the United Kingdom should open up about shortages of medical equipment during the coronavirus epidemic, Chris Hopson, the chief executive of National Health Service (NHS) Providers, the organization that manages all the regional NHS trusts, has said.

"National NHS leaders will continue their massive efforts to fill current PPE [protective personal equipment] gaps. But trust leaders believe that they should be included earlier in helping to find the solutions. For example, if there is going to be a stock shortage of a particular item, then far better to know about it well in advance," Hopson said, as quoted by The Guardian on Monday.

According to Hopson, the government should alert healthcare workers in time, even if such openness could be "weaponized" by opponents.

Hopson has confirmed that the NHS is receiving a record number of medical equipment, but it is still not enough amid the health crisis.

The UK has so far confirmed 85,208 COVID-19 cases and more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.