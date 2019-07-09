UrduPoint.com
UK Government Stands By Ambassador To US After Leaked Cables Criticizing Trump - Reports

Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, still has Prime Minister Theresa May's "full support" after the leak of diplomatic cables criticizing US President Donald Trump, media reported.

In a batch of leaked cables, Darroch described Trump as "inept" and "incompetent." Trump said Sunday the ambassador "has not served the UK well."

Downing Street said as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster Darroch "continues to have the prime minister's full support.

"We have made clear to the US how unfortunate this leak is. The selective extracts leaked do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship. At the same time we have also underlined the importance of ambassadors being able to provide honest, unvarnished assessments of the politics in their country," May's spokesperson said.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday London would not allow "any interruption" to mar its "superb relationship" with the United States.

