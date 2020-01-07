UK Government Stops No-Deal Brexit Planning - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) UK government decided to stop emergency preparations for a no-deal Brexit, commonly known as Operation Yellowhammer, media reported on Tuesday.

Operation Yellowhammer was halted on December 23, the Sky news broadcaster reported, citing a leaked official letter sent by the senior official from the Department for Exiting the European Union to other senior officials.

The letter is marked as "Official Sensitive" and says that there is no need to further work on emergency preparations, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deal is widely expected to be approved by lawmakers.

Immediately after Johnson's reelection on December 12, the prime minister brought his Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill back to the House of Commons on December 20 for a vote on its second reading. Johnson's bill was approved in the UK parliament. During the election campaign, the prime minister vowed to conclude a withdrawal agreement with Brussels by January 31, and a trade deal with the EU before the December 31, 2020 deadline.