UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Government Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Hong Kong Autonomy - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:31 PM

UK Government Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Hong Kong Autonomy - Reports

The UK government summoned Chinese ambassador on Wednesday over the expulsion of several lawmakers from Hong Kong's parliament, UK media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The UK government summoned Chinese ambassador on Wednesday over the expulsion of several lawmakers from Hong Kong's parliament, UK media reported.

Earlier this week, the Chinese National People's Congress Standing Committee decided that Hong Kong's parliament could not have any members, who supported the region's independence, refused to recognize China's sovereignty, or tried to get foreign states involved in internal affairs. As a result, four lawmakers were expelled.

According to Sky news broadcaster, the government wanted to express its "deep concern.

"

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the disqualification of Hong Kong lawmakers was "a clear breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration."

"China has once again broken its promises and undermined Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy. The UK will stand up for the people of Hong Kong, and call out violations of their rights and freedoms," Raab said in a statement published by the government.

Related Topics

China Parliament Hong Kong Independence United Kingdom Congress Media From Government

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

17 minutes ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

20 minutes ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

21 minutes ago

Four POs including woman held

4 minutes ago

NAB files graft reference against ex-secretary int ..

4 minutes ago

British-American Mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien stres ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.