UK Government Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Hong Kong Autonomy - Reports

The UK government summoned Chinese ambassador on Wednesday over the expulsion of several lawmakers from Hong Kong's parliament, UK media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The UK government summoned Chinese ambassador on Wednesday over the expulsion of several lawmakers from Hong Kong's parliament, UK media reported.

Earlier this week, the Chinese National People's Congress Standing Committee decided that Hong Kong's parliament could not have any members, who supported the region's independence, refused to recognize China's sovereignty, or tried to get foreign states involved in internal affairs. As a result, four lawmakers were expelled.

According to Sky news broadcaster, the government wanted to express its "deep concern.

"

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the disqualification of Hong Kong lawmakers was "a clear breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration."

"China has once again broken its promises and undermined Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy. The UK will stand up for the people of Hong Kong, and call out violations of their rights and freedoms," Raab said in a statement published by the government.