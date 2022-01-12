UrduPoint.com

UK Government Suspends Rollout Of 'Smart Motorway' Schemes Amid Safety Concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 04:05 PM

UK Government Suspends Rollout of 'Smart Motorway' Schemes Amid Safety Concerns

The UK government announced on Wednesday that the rollout of the "smart motorway" scheme introduced before 2020 will be paused until the Department for Transport had collected five years of safety data

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The UK government announced on Wednesday that the rollout of the "smart motorway" scheme introduced before 2020 will be paused until the Department for Transport had collected five years of safety data.

The decision follows a recommendation by the Parliament's Transport Select Committee, which said there was not enough safety and economic data to justify continuing with the project that will turn the hard shoulder or emergency stopping lane by the verge of a highway into a permanent live traffic lane.

"Having carefully considered the committee's report, I will be taking forward all of its recommendations. This includes the recommendation to pause the rollout of future ALR (All Lane Running) smart motorway schemes until a full 5 years' worth of safety data is available," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

Concerns have been raised following fatal incidents involving broken-down vehicles being hit from behind on the roads that already use technology to maintain the flow of traffic and give information on overhead displays.

Related Topics

Technology Motorway Parliament Vehicles Traffic United Kingdom 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Pri ..

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan

14 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Pri ..

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan

18 minutes ago
 EU Commercial Flights Increase 130% in December Ye ..

EU Commercial Flights Increase 130% in December Year-on-Year - Eurostat

7 minutes ago
 Basic economic indicators kept under control even ..

Basic economic indicators kept under control even in times of pandemic: Reza Baq ..

28 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka names rare twin baby elephants

Sri Lanka names rare twin baby elephants

11 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.